Virtual YouTuber Views Grew to Over 1.5 Billion Views Per Month by October 2020

47% ofviewers are open to watching content from creators or characters who are fictional or virtual

According to YouTube 's Culture & Trends Report for 2020, Virtual YouTuber (or "VTuber") views on the platform grew to over 1.5 billion views per month by October 2020.

Did you know that VTuber views grew this much in 2020? Check out YouTube 's 2020 Trends Report to learn more about your fellow creators → https://t.co/fnkXrNPI25 pic.twitter.com/CmKsZhufPe — YouTube Creators (@YouTubeCreators) December 15, 2020

YouTube also posted a video breaking down the trend:

According to a survey reported by the video, 47% of viewers are open to watching content from creators or characters who are fictional or virtual.

Virtual entertainment on the Chinese video streaming platform bilibili has also become an increasingly popular content category, particularly since the outbreak of COVID-19. According to a November press release, virtual livestream average monthly viewing hours increased by over 200% between January and October 2020 compared with the same period last year.