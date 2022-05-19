Persona Series Character Designer Draws Support Image for Voice Actor Billy Kametz

The Persona game series' original character designer Shigenori Soejima wished voice actor Billy Kametz well in his ongoing fight against stage IV colon cancer. The official Atlus West Twitter account shared an image of Kametz's character Takuto Maruki from Persona 5 Royal giving a thumbs up with the text "Get Well Soon!"

Please join us in wishing our dear friend @BillyKametz 'Get well soon!' with this special artwork dedicated to him by Soejima-san.



We're all rooting for your recovery, Dr. Maruki!



Donations for Billy's upcoming care are being accepted here: https://t.co/bEwiBoHuyl pic.twitter.com/SIire0b8Tt — Official ATLUS West (@Atlus_West) May 18, 2022

The tweet included a link to Kametz's GoFundMe campaign. The campaign had an initial goal of US$100,000 for travel, insurance costs, medical bills not covered by insurance, and everyday life necessities. The campaign reached its first goal on May 1 and its second goal of US$150,000 on Tuesday. Supporters made over 2,500 donations to the cause.

Kametz revealed his diagnosis on YouTube last month. He stated he felt pain in his left shoulder blade. After having difficulties going to the bathroom and keeping food down, he went to the doctor and got a CAT scan. Kametz has started chemotherapy and radiation therapy.

Kametz will be taking a break from voiceover work, and other voice actors are replacing him for any current and ongoing roles. He will move back to Pennsylvania to be with his family. He stated he will open up a PO Box for those who want to send him anything after he moves.