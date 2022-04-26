Voice Actor Billy Kametz Diagnosed with Stage IV Colon Cancer

Voice actor Billy Kametz revealed on Tuesday on YouTube that he has been diagnosed with stage IV colon cancer.

About 10 weeks ago, Kametz felt pain in his left shoulder blade. After having difficulties going to the bathroom and keeping food down, he went to the doctor and got a CAT scan. Kametz has started chemotherapy and radiation therapy. He has been out of the hospital for about two weeks.

Kametz will be taking a break from voiceover work, and other voice actors are replacing him for any current and ongoing roles. He will move back to Pennsylvania to be with his family.

Kametz's voice roles include Josuke in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable , Naofumi in The Rising of The Shield Hero , Galo in Promare , White Blood Cell in Cells at Work! , and Rui in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba .