Robotics;Notes Reveals 10th Anniversary Visual

The original Robotics;Notes PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 visual novel, the third in MAGES. and 5pb. 's "Science Adventure" series after Chaos;HEAd and Steins;Gate , shipped in Japan on June 28, 2012. The game inspired a television anime adaptation later that year in October.

To commemorate the 10th anniversary of the game's release, the series unveiled a visual on the game's official website on Tuesday depicting the main characters with a rocket at the beach.

The Robotics;Notes Elite port with new animated scenes debuted in Japan in 2014 on the PlayStation Vita and on the Switch in November 2018. Robotics;Notes DaSH , the sequel game, launched for PS4 and Switch in Japan in January 2019. Spike Chunsoft released the game collection for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in North America and Europe in October 2020.