Kson, Amemiya Nazuna Join VShojo Virtual YouTuber Group

Debut streams launch on July 16

The VShojo Virtual YouTuber agency announced at its panel at Anime Expo on Saturday that performers Kson and Amemiya Nazuna will join the group. Their debut streams will launch on July 16.

Kson is a popular independent streamer with over 1.2 subscribers on YouTube , while Amemiya Nazuna is a new character described by the agency as a "mysterious girl with amnesia."

The panel debuted a "lore" video fictionalizing Kson's transition to the VShojo agency and her first encounter with Amemiya Nazuna. Kson also posted the video on her YouTube channel on Saturday:

Part of the VTuber fan community's interest behind the announcement is due to speculation that the performers behind Kson and Amemiya Nazuna were formerly affiliated with hololive. (Note that these connections have not been confirmed by either party.)

VShojo is a San Francisco-based VTuber company, which launched on November 24, 2020. Its current lineup of performers consists of Apricot, Zentreya, Ironmouse, Nyanners, Hime Hajime, Veibae, Projekt Melody, and Silvervale. In February, Ironmouse broke records to become the female streamer with the most active subscribers on Twitch .