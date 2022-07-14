Masaaki Endoh Showcases His Powerful Voice With Live Studio Performances of Sakugan, GaoGaiGar Opening Themes

In the interview segment of the show, Endoh details the different creative demands behind the creation of original songs and anime theme songs. He also shares a memorable anecdote from his visit to Paris.

JAM Project 's Masaaki Endoh lives up to his motto of "Always Full Voice" in this week's Anime Songs Party, bringing us heart-thumping live studio performances of "Koukotsu Labyrinth" ( SAKUGAN opening theme) and "Yuusha-Oh Tanjou!" ( GaoGaiGar: King of the Braves opening theme) alongside hosts Yohei Onishi and singing cosplayer Hikari.

In the interview segment of the show, Endoh details the different creative demands behind the creation of original songs and anime theme songs. He also shares a memorable anecdote from his visit to Paris.

Masaaki Endoh is a singer-songwriter known for his remarkable vocal range and his musical contributions to anime and tokusatsu shows. He has contributed songs to Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D's , Daimidaler: Prince vs. Penguin Empire , Cyborg 009 Vs. Devilman , Sakugan , and other tokusatsu titles. Endoh is also a founding member of the anime music supergroup JAM Project ; as part of the group, he has performed on songs for the various TV anime entries in the Gaogaigar franchise , as well as Super Robot Wars Original Generation - The Animation , New Getter Robo , Cybuster , Daigunder , éX-Driver , Cowboy Bebop , Carnival Phantasm , and many other anime titles.

The Anime Songs Party is a new fan-participation program. The program is seeking international participants to cover anime songs both as soloists and bands. More information can be found at its official website