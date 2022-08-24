Masahiro Sakurai Launches YouTube Channel About Game Development

Super Smash Bros. game director and Kirby creator Masahiro Sakurai launched his own YouTube channel on Wednesday styled after his legendary Mr. Sakurai Presents video presentations. If you ever got a kick out of watching Sakurai geek out about games, then look forward to seeing even more of that.

According the introduction video, the goal of the channel is to make games even more fun for everybody and offer insight on game development in an accessible manner.

The second video details the various games Sakurai has been involved in:

The third video does a short dive into "hit stops," an animation technique often applied to video games to convey the impact of landing a hit.

Although Sakurai humbly describes his channel as niche, it's already blowing up on YouTube ; the English version has already picked up 166,000 subscribers.

Here's to many more insightful videos to come!