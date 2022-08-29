The Heart of Thomas Stage Play Returns to Tokyo After 6 Years

Studio Life's stage play adaptation of Moto Hagio 's The Heart of Thomas manga is back in Tokyo after roughly six years of absence. The Theater Sun-Mall will host the latest batch of performances from September 15 to 25.

Hagio's classic 1974 manga takes place after a classmate at a German boarding school commits suicide. The secrets and trauma that affects many of the boys start to come to the surface, especially Juli, whose new roommate looks just like the recently deceased Thomas.

Studio Life has been performing a stage play adaptation since 1996. The 2022 cast includes Yoshiki Yamamoto and Shigeto Aoki as Juli, and Shinya Matsumoto and Hirokazu Sekido as Erich.

Hagio's They Were Eleven , A Drunken Dream and Other Stories , A,A' , The Heart of Thomas , and Otherworld Barbara manga have English releases. She won the Asahi Prize for fiscal year 2016. The award "honors distinguished individuals and groups in academics, arts and other fields who have contributed to advancements in Japanese culture and society." The foundation chose Hagio "for her innovative approach to drawing manga for young girls." Hagio was inducted into the Eisner Hall of Fame this year following her third nomination.

Source: Comic Natalie