You Can Rock Jolyne Cujoh's Look Without Even Going To Jail

In JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean , the heroine Jolyne Cujoh spends the bulk of her time in a Floridian jail. Ever wanted to copy her look (as a free person, of course)? Well, now you can get your hands on an official version of the jacket through Premium Bandai.

The " JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean G.D.st JAIL jacket" replicates the fictional Green Dolphin Street Prison's logo on the back, and even the single-button design. (If you do want to fully button up the jacket, there are other buttons on the reverse side.) The jacket comes with all the standard sizes for women, and there is also an XL size for men.

The jacket costs 9,350 yen (about US$67), and is expected to ship in November. (Note: the item is currently only available through the Japan store.)

Netflix debuted the first 12 episodes of the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean anime globally in December 2021. The second part premiered on Thursday.

Image via Premium Bandai

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web