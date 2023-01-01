Cosplay Highlights From Comiket 101

Even a quieter year foris home to some fantastic. See, and more!

Cosplayers from all around the world had one last cosplay event for 2022. It was none other than Comic Market 101. It might have been a quieter event compared to previous years, but there were a lot of fantastic cosplayers in attendance. While we were only there for one day, here are some of the highlights:

Princess Daisy (left) and Princess Peach (right) from the Mario franchise . Cosplayers : Uzuki sua and NANA

Denji Hybrid Form from Chainsaw Man . Cosplayer : Kyukei Tanto

Denji Hybrid Form from Chainsaw Man . Cosplayer : Kurozaki

Maria (left), Vamone (center), and Ronaldo (right) from The Vampire Dies in No Time . Cosplayers : Momo no Ki Saki, Daisuke, and Rukio

Basara Nekki (left) and Mylene Flare Jenius (right) from Macross 7 . Cosplayers : TOMOyan and Tetsuo Itsuki

Elan Ceres (left), Suletta Mercury (center left), Guel Jeturk (center right), Lauda Neill (right) from Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury . Cosplayers : Amagase Touri, Kosuke, Toomasan, and Reini

XVX-016 Gundam Aerial from Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury . Cosplayer : Kuroboushi

Keisuke Baji (left) and Chifuyu Matsuno (right) from Tokyo Revengers . Cosplayers : Ryouya and Hajime

Chifuyu Matsuno from Tokyo Revengers . Cosplayer : Goma dore

Maetel from Galaxy Express 999 . Cosplayer : Kii

Yor Forger (top) and Anya (bottom) from SPY x FAMILY . Cosplayers : Soramimi and Hatori Sora (is a minor)

Tashigi (left), “Black Cage” Hina (center), and Koby from One Piece . Cosplayers : Boss, Haruta, and Minoru

Hange Zoë from Attack on Titan . Cosplayer : Lego

Ram (left) and Rem (right) from Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- . Cosplayers : Mimii and Ritsuito

Totoro from My Neighbor Totoro . Cosplayer : Aono 26gō

Chisato Nishigi from Lycoris Recoil . Cosplayer : Ito

Unspecified Aria Company employee from Aria the Animation . Cosplayer : Tessa

Saber Alter from the Fate series. Cosplayer : Izu

Zhuge Kongming (left) and Eiko Tsukimi (right) from Ya Boy Kongming! Cosplayers : Anonymous and Abekawa wa Parudea e Tabidachimashita

Barnaby Brooks Jr. from Tiger & Bunny . Cosplayer : Hiroki

Hyakunosuke Ogata (left) and Genjirou Tanigaki (right) from Golden Kamuy . Cosplayers : Jino and Sousuke

Sailor Moon from Sailor Moon . Cosplayer : Mamora

Sakura Kinomoto from Card Captor Sakura . Cosplayer : Arsenic Punk

Hunter in Kirin Armor from Monster Hunter . Cosplayer : Silver Snow

Jiraiya from Naruto . Cosplayer : Masa

Tengen Uzui from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba . Cosplayer : TRY.K

Kyojuro Rengoku (left) and Mitsuri Kanroji (right) from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba . Cosplayers : Anonymous and MOYO

Himiko Toga from My Hero Academia . Cosplayer : Hato

Motoko Kusanagi from Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 . Cosplayer : Osake no Yosei Shizuku

Hit from Dragon Ball Super . Cosplayer : Kou