Interest
Cosplay Highlights From Comiket 101
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Cosplayers from all around the world had one last cosplay event for 2022. It was none other than Comic Market 101. It might have been a quieter event compared to previous years, but there were a lot of fantastic cosplayers in attendance. While we were only there for one day, here are some of the highlights:
Princess Daisy (left) and Princess Peach (right) from the Mario franchise. Cosplayers: Uzuki sua and NANA
Denji Hybrid Form from Chainsaw Man. Cosplayer: Kyukei Tanto
Denji Hybrid Form from Chainsaw Man. Cosplayer: Kurozaki
Maria (left), Vamone (center), and Ronaldo (right) from The Vampire Dies in No Time. Cosplayers: Momo no Ki Saki, Daisuke, and Rukio
Basara Nekki (left) and Mylene Flare Jenius (right) from Macross 7. Cosplayers: TOMOyan and Tetsuo Itsuki
Elan Ceres (left), Suletta Mercury (center left), Guel Jeturk (center right), Lauda Neill (right) from Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury. Cosplayers: Amagase Touri, Kosuke, Toomasan, and Reini
XVX-016 Gundam Aerial from Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury. Cosplayer: Kuroboushi
Keisuke Baji (left) and Chifuyu Matsuno (right) from Tokyo Revengers. Cosplayers: Ryouya and Hajime
Chifuyu Matsuno from Tokyo Revengers. Cosplayer: Goma dore
Maetel from Galaxy Express 999. Cosplayer: Kii
Yor Forger (top) and Anya (bottom) from SPY x FAMILY. Cosplayers: Soramimi and Hatori Sora (is a minor)
Tashigi (left), “Black Cage” Hina (center), and Koby from One Piece. Cosplayers: Boss, Haruta, and Minoru
Hange Zoë from Attack on Titan. Cosplayer: Lego
Ram (left) and Rem (right) from Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-. Cosplayers: Mimii and Ritsuito
Totoro from My Neighbor Totoro. Cosplayer: Aono 26gō
Chisato Nishigi from Lycoris Recoil. Cosplayer: Ito
Unspecified Aria Company employee from Aria the Animation. Cosplayer: Tessa
Saber Alter from the Fate series. Cosplayer: Izu
Zhuge Kongming (left) and Eiko Tsukimi (right) from Ya Boy Kongming! Cosplayers: Anonymous and Abekawa wa Parudea e Tabidachimashita
Barnaby Brooks Jr. from Tiger & Bunny. Cosplayer: Hiroki
Hyakunosuke Ogata (left) and Genjirou Tanigaki (right) from Golden Kamuy. Cosplayers: Jino and Sousuke
Sailor Moon from Sailor Moon. Cosplayer: Mamora
Sakura Kinomoto from Card Captor Sakura. Cosplayer: Arsenic Punk
Hunter in Kirin Armor from Monster Hunter. Cosplayer: Silver Snow
Jiraiya from Naruto. Cosplayer: Masa
Tengen Uzui from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. Cosplayer: TRY.K
Kyojuro Rengoku (left) and Mitsuri Kanroji (right) from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. Cosplayers: Anonymous and MOYO
Himiko Toga from My Hero Academia. Cosplayer: Hato
Motoko Kusanagi from Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045. Cosplayer: Osake no Yosei Shizuku
Hit from Dragon Ball Super. Cosplayer: Kou
Rei (left) and Asuka (right) from Evangelion. Cosplayers: Mizuse Eno and Haruka