Newest NIJISANJI EN Vtuber Auditions Open Until April 17

NIJISANJI EN launched its newest round of Virtual YouTuber auditions on Wednesday. The agency is looking for English-speaking talents who can perform in-character. The deadline is Monday, April 17 at 00:00 a.m. PDT, or 04:00 p.m. JST.

The agency is looking for candidates 18 years old or older who can actively stream and create content for at least the next 12 months. Experience with streaming is a must, as is English fluency. Knowledge of other languages is desirable but optional. Gender is irrelevant. For more details, see the application form.

Shortlisted applicants will be contacted via email within one month after closing applications, although some may be contacted later.

The NIJISANJI project launched in 2018 and is run by ANYCOLOR, Inc. (formerly Ichikara Inc.). It is one of Japan's largest Virtual YouTuber projects, hosting over a hundred VTubers. As of May 2021, the project has expanded to three Asian countries (China/Indonesia/Korea) in their local and English languages. NIJISANJI EN launched its first group in May 2021.

Source: Press Release