NIJISANJI EN Announces “LazuLight” Virtual YouTuber Group

Elira Pendora, Pomu Rainpuff, Finana Ryugu to reveal debut single on May 16

Ichikara Inc. announced the launch of its first NIJISANJI English Virtual YouTuber group on Wednesday, titled “LazuLight.” The members of the group are Elira Pendora, Pomu Rainpuff, and Finana Ryugu. Each member debuted their social media accounts and YouTube channels on Wednesday.

Further information about each debuting talent is as follows:

Elira Pendora is "a sky dragon who came from the heavens closest to the sun. She has the kindness and receptiveness that makes the light of a sunny day fall equally on all."

Pomu Rainpuff is "a fairy who lived in a lush forest. Supple like a flower in the breeze, cheerful and optimistic."

Finana Ryugu is "a mermaid who spends her time with tropical fish in the sea of coral reefs. Has a heart as clear and pure as the calm and beautiful sea."

NIJISANJI describes the concept for "LazuLight" as follows: "Their story begins now. In search for the Heart's Melody , LazuLight journeys through the present. Like diamond lights guiding to rainbow skies…"

The girls will hold their first livestreams and reveal their debut single via the "NIJISANJI EN 「LazuLight」 DEBUT! ~LIVE from the Moon~" program on NIJISANJI's official English YouTube channel on the following time and date:

Sunday, May 16th, 2021 from 11 AM（JST）

Sunday, May 16th, 2021 from 2 AM（GMT）

Saturday, May 15th, 2021 from 7 PM（PDT）

Hana Machia from NIJISANJI Indonesia will serve as the program's MC. After the members of LazuLight hold their debut livestreams on their individual channels, they will join the program to watch part of the debut song music video. The song is titled “Diamond City Lights” and is composed by singer Mafumafu .

The program's waiting room is embedded below:

Music video waiting room:

NIJISANJI also released a teaser video, shown below:

The NIJISANJI project launched in 2018 and is run by Ichikara Inc. It is one of Japan's largest Virtual YouTuber projects, hosting over a hundred VTubers. NIJISANJI EN (English) launched in June. Auditions for the group were held in December.

Source: Press Release