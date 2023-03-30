Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai Crossover Returns to Puzzle & Dragons

This event marks the third time the series has featured in the game

©SR, IK/S, D ©SQEX

Puzzle & Dragons

Two iconic game franchises with "Dragon" in the title intersect once more. The English version of thesmartphone game launched a rerun of itsevent on Monday.

Veterans to the game will find new rewards this time around: Lon Beruk, Flora, Albinass, and Sigma are newly obtainable characters. The returning characters are also getting new evolutions and buffs to make them more relevant to the modern game's pace. You can update Dai just for logging in during the collaboration period and play through eight limited-time dungeons encompassing various difficulty levels and play styles.

This event marks the third time Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai has featured in the game; it first ran in the game's North America server in November 2011 and returned in April 2022. The newest event will run until April 10, 5:59 p.m. UTC-8 (9:59 p.m. EDT).

This may be one of your last opportunities to enjoy content from the Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai franchise in mobile game form, because the Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai : A Hero's Bonds ( Dragon Quest: Dai no Daibōken Tamashii no Kizuna) smartphone game is ending service on April 26.

Puzzle & Dragons is a social puzzle game for iOS and Android devices. Gung Ho Online Entertainment released the "puzzle RPG" in Japan in February 2012, and in the U.S. in November 2012. The game has over 90 million downloads worldwide.

Other famous franchises to appear in Puzzle & Dragons include Monster Hunter , Final Fantasy, Bleach, and, most recently, Jojo's Bizarre Adventure.

Source: Press Release