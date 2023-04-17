Game Developer COLOPL Offers Monetary Awards to Staff Who Use ChatGPT for Work

Employees selected each month will receive 50,000 yen with a maximum limit of 150,000 yen (US$1,120) per person per month.

On April 10, 2023,, the company behind games such asand released a statement that it would offer financial bonuses to employees who use AI chatbot ChatGPT to increase their workflow.

“In order to quickly increase the number of cases where ChatGPT is used, monthly monetary awards will be given to cases where ChatGPT has a proven effect on business improvement. Award winners will be selected based on a comprehensive evaluation of the originality of the idea, ingenuity in use, and effectiveness regarding business improvement.”

Employees selected each month will receive 50,000 yen (about US$373) per case with a maximum limit of 150,000 (US$1,120) yen per person per month.

In the same announcement, COLOPL stated that it plans to use ChatGPT to do tasks like reviewing plans and summarizing meeting minutes “in preparation for an AI-driven society.”

Source: COLOPL via Hachima Kikō