As part of the Japanese government's “Future Tokyo” strategy initiative, the new “Anime Tokyo Station” exhibition space will open in Tokyo's Ikebukuro area on October 31.

The exhibition space will be spread across three floors. It will contain exhibits and pop-up shops related to popular anime as well as workshop areas and a gallery of anime materials on loan from the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.

A pre-opening event regarding the new space was put on for press and anime industry members this past Thursday. The event was hosted by veteran voice actors Kōichi Yamadera and Miina Tominaga while German pianist and YouTuber Animenz provided musical interludes. The event also contained short speeches from Yuriko Koike (Mayor of Tokyo), Miyuki Takagiwa (Toshima Ward Mayor), and Kazuko Ishikawa (President of the Association of Japanese Animations).

Anime Tokyo Station is, to quote the official government website, “meant to be a starting point for visitors from around the world to the world of anime—where they can encounter past masterpieces as well as the latest popular works.”