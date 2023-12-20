Kyoto Animation Works on Hagureboshi no Uta Picture Book, Music Project With Evan Call

The folks who do beautiful work at Kyoto Animation are planning a humble new project: a picture book titled Hagureboshi no Uta (The Song of the Wandering Star), with accompanying soundtrack CD by Evan Call , who last collaborated with the studio in the Romantic classical music-inspired soundtrack of Violet Evergarden . Kyoto Animation will release the new work under its new Kyoani Muse Labo label.

Image via Kyoani Muse Labo Twitter account © Kyoto Animation

The picture book's story centers on a blue-eyed boy named Lazuli, who lives with his mother in the forest. When he turns 12, he finds out that he is not his mother's real son, and runs away from home in sadness. In a church, he finds a blonde boy named Eden, who knows of the special fruit entrusted to Lazuli by his mother. Together, they search for the tree that bears the frut.

Taichi Ishidate , who directed Violet Evergarden among other Kyoto Animation works, is directing the project. Shiori Yamazaki , part of a new generation of artists in the studio, is drawing the backgrounds. Ayano Sato is penning the story. The accompanying soundtrack CD by Evan Call will contain 13 tracks, performed by an orchestra in Hungary.

Hagureboshi no Uta is available for pre-order on the Kyoto Animation website now, and will be offered in advance in limited numbers during Comiket 103 on December 30-31 at the studio's booth.

