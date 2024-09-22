Tetsuya Nomura Doesn't Think Kingdom Hearts' Story Is Convoluted

If there is one thing fandoms tend to do it's overthinking the canon of their favorite stories, such as the Kingdom Hearts franchise . With three mainline games and far too many spinoffs and remakes, keeping track of everything can be a hassle. However, in a recent interview with Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine, Kingdom Hearts creator Tetsuya Nomura said he doesn't think the story is as complicated as people think.

The interview ran in this year's 42nd ssue of the magazine on Thursday, and the magazine's website also posted the interview.

Much of the Young Jump interview focused on Nomura's involvement with the Final Fantasy 7 Remake project. Yet, near the end of the interview (the third page for the online version), the topic shifted to Kingdom Hearts. The section opened with how Nomura can keep the story concise, at least for him. The game designer noted he maintains a notebook with plot points, characters, and other important information regarding the games' story. However, he further elaborated he doesn't share the notes unless (roughly translated), “if something is necessary, I will write a setting explanation in the middle of the scenario so the staff can understand it.”

When pressed on how Nomura keeps track of things within the Kingdom Hearts franchise , he stated in conjunction with his notes he has his staff memorize information or he'll go to YouTube videos covering the topic. It's a bit odd the franchise creator watches YouTube videos about Kingdom Hearts lore, but notes he finds the videos interesting. On top of this Nomura said he sometimes thinks, “[The story is] not as complicated as you think” and “I'm impressed you look that deep” while watching the videos.

Although Nomura didn't name any specific videos, some people likely won't help but wonder if he has seen the Angry Video Game Nerd episode “ Kingdom Hearts Timeline – Chronologically Confused” from 2019.

The Young Jump interview concluded with Nomura's thoughts regarding Kingdom Hearts and its future.