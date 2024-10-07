Grand Blue Dreaming Creator Kenji Inoue: We Got a Sequel, But a Baka & Test One Isn't Happening

In the early 2010s, anime fans were treated to the anime series Baka and Test - Summon the Beasts while the original novel series by Kenji Inoue was still in the middle of its run. The anime series and its sequel were received relatively well but haven't seen a third series in over a decade.

Image via Baka and Test - Summon the Beasts 2 anime's website ©2010 Kenji Inoue／PUBLISHED BY KADOKAWA CORPORATION ENTERBRAIN／バカとテストと召喚獣製作委員会

Then, another story by the author, the Grand Blue Dreaming manga , saw its first anime adaptation in 2018 and gain popularity as well. Six years later, a sequel of Grand Blue Dreaming is finally in production — but Inoue took to social media to dismiss any questions about a Baka and Test - Summon the Beasts sequel before the question was asked.

Image via x.com ©井上堅二・吉岡公威・講談社／ぐらんぶる２製作委員会

Inoue commented on the Grand Blue Dreaming season 2 news in a series of posts on his X (formerly Twitter ) account on September 29. In his first post, the author wondered why after six years, a new season of the anime was being made.

So, after six years, Grand Blue season 2 of has been announced!

Why now?!

Inoue then quite forcefully downplayed any hopes for a Baka and Test - Summon the Beasts sequel:

By the way, I'll say it first!

There will be no sequel to Baka and Test!!

A Grand Blue sequel itself is a miracle!

The staff for Grand Blue Dreaming 's second season has not yet announced a release date.