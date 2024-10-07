Interest
Grand Blue Dreaming Creator Kenji Inoue: We Got a Sequel, But a Baka & Test One Isn't Happening
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
In the early 2010s, anime fans were treated to the anime series Baka and Test - Summon the Beasts while the original novel series by Kenji Inoue was still in the middle of its run. The anime series and its sequel were received relatively well but haven't seen a third series in over a decade.
Then, another story by the author, the Grand Blue Dreaming manga, saw its first anime adaptation in 2018 and gain popularity as well. Six years later, a sequel of Grand Blue Dreaming is finally in production — but Inoue took to social media to dismiss any questions about a Baka and Test - Summon the Beasts sequel before the question was asked.
Inoue commented on the Grand Blue Dreaming season 2 news in a series of posts on his X (formerly Twitter) account on September 29. In his first post, the author wondered why after six years, a new season of the anime was being made.
というわけで、6年越しにぐらんぶる第二期が決定しました！— 井上堅二＠ぐらんぶる22巻発売中 (@Kenji_Inoue_) September 29, 2024
なんで今！？
So, after six years, Grand Blue season 2 of has been announced!
Why now?!
Inoue then quite forcefully downplayed any hopes for a Baka and Test - Summon the Beasts sequel:
ちなみに先に言っておきます！— 井上堅二＠ぐらんぶる22巻発売中 (@Kenji_Inoue_) September 29, 2024
バカテスの続編は無い！！
ぐらんぶるの続編は奇跡なんです！
By the way, I'll say it first!
There will be no sequel to Baka and Test!!
A Grand Blue sequel itself is a miracle!
The staff for Grand Blue Dreaming's second season has not yet announced a release date.
Sources: Kenji Inoue's X/Twitter account (link 2), Grand Blue Dreaming's X/Twitter account, Otakomu