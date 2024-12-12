×
Interest
Timothée Chalamet's Red-Carpet Accessory Is a Tusk Mammoth Beyblade

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Time for the actor to let it rip at the premiere of Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown

Image via twitter.com

The Beyblade Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) accounts proudly noted on December 11 that actor Timothée Chalamet had a unique accessory at the premiere of the Bob Dylan biographical film A Complete Unknown: a Tusk Mammoth Beyblade. The Beyblade Instagram account included a short video featuring the Tusk Mammoth at a red-carpet event with the caption “pov: Timothée takes you to your first red carpet.” In turn, the Beyblade X account quipped, “Bey looks so good on the red carpet.”

Several outlets also noted Chalamet's Tusk Mammoth Beyblade. One of the first outlets to post about Chalamet's accessory was IGN:

A video on the Seventeen TikTok account shows the moment Chalamet revealing the Tusk Mammoth from his pocket and posing for the media in attendance.

@seventeen He's so real for that. 🖤 #TimothéeChalamet #ACompleteUnknown #timotheechalamet ♬ original sound - Seventeen

The Tusk Mammoth Beyblade is currently available in the Beyblade X Xtream Battle Set with Beystadium set. According to the Hasbro website the set costs US$49.99. Hasbro has not announced if the Tusk Mammoth will have a standalone release.

Sources: Beyblade's Instagram account, Beyblade's X/Twitter account, IGN's Instagram account, IGN's X/Twitter account, Seventeen's TikTok account, Hasbro's website

