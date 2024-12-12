Interest
Timothée Chalamet's Red-Carpet Accessory Is a Tusk Mammoth Beyblade
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
The Beyblade Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) accounts proudly noted on December 11 that actor Timothée Chalamet had a unique accessory at the premiere of the Bob Dylan biographical film A Complete Unknown: a Tusk Mammoth Beyblade. The Beyblade Instagram account included a short video featuring the Tusk Mammoth at a red-carpet event with the caption “pov: Timothée takes you to your first red carpet.” In turn, the Beyblade X account quipped, “Bey looks so good on the red carpet.”
Bey looks so good on the red carpet 😮💨 #beybladex pic.twitter.com/KR5VnTIECi— BEYBLADE OFFICIAL (@x_beyblade) December 11, 2024
Several outlets also noted Chalamet's Tusk Mammoth Beyblade. One of the first outlets to post about Chalamet's accessory was IGN:
While attending the premiere for his new Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, Timothée Chalamet brought along an unexpected accessory: a Tusk Mammoth Beyblade.— IGN (@IGN) December 12, 2024
Let it rip! pic.twitter.com/WDbpRiPkED
A video on the Seventeen TikTok account shows the moment Chalamet revealing the Tusk Mammoth from his pocket and posing for the media in attendance.
@seventeen He's so real for that. 🖤 #TimothéeChalamet #ACompleteUnknown #timotheechalamet ♬ original sound - Seventeen
The Tusk Mammoth Beyblade is currently available in the Beyblade X Xtream Battle Set with Beystadium set. According to the Hasbro website the set costs US$49.99. Hasbro has not announced if the Tusk Mammoth will have a standalone release.
