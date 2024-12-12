Timothée Chalamet's Red-Carpet Accessory Is a Tusk Mammoth Beyblade

Time for the actor to let it rip at the premiere ofbiopic

The Beyblade Instagram and X (formerly Twitter ) accounts proudly noted on December 11 that actor Timothée Chalamet had a unique accessory at the premiere of the Bob Dylan biographical film A Complete Unknown: a Tusk Mammoth Beyblade . The Beyblade Instagram account included a short video featuring the Tusk Mammoth at a red-carpet event with the caption “pov: Timothée takes you to your first red carpet.” In turn, the Beyblade X account quipped, “Bey looks so good on the red carpet.”

Bey looks so good on the red carpet 😮‍💨 #beybladex pic.twitter.com/KR5VnTIECi — BEYBLADE OFFICIAL (@x_beyblade) December 11, 2024

Several outlets also noted Chalamet's Tusk Mammoth Beyblade . One of the first outlets to post about Chalamet's accessory was IGN:

While attending the premiere for his new Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, Timothée Chalamet brought along an unexpected accessory: a Tusk Mammoth Beyblade.



Let it rip! pic.twitter.com/WDbpRiPkED — IGN (@IGN) December 12, 2024

A video on the Seventeen TikTok account shows the moment Chalamet revealing the Tusk Mammoth from his pocket and posing for the media in attendance.

The Tusk Mammoth Beyblade is currently available in the Beyblade X Xtream Battle Set with Beystadium set. According to the Hasbro website the set costs US$49.99. Hasbro has not announced if the Tusk Mammoth will have a standalone release.