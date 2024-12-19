Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Director Naoki Hamaguchi Has Request For Modders Before PC Launch

“We ask modders not to create or install anything offensive or inappropriate”

Epic Games ' website posted an interview with Final Fantasy VII Rebirth's director Naoki Hamaguchi on December 13. As the company's X (formerly Twitter ) account later noted, the interview comes just in time for the game's launch on PC via the Steam and the Epic Games Store on January 23.

The interview covered many topics including the game's development and the Final Fantasy franchise 's history. However, the final third of the interview focused on what players can expect with the PC version of the game.

Interviewer Aidan Moher noted the very first PC version of Final Fantasy VII debuted in June 1998. However, the section detailing Rebirth's PC version opens with a brief history of the 2012 Final Fantasy VII PC version and some of the improvements made to the game then. Moher then asks Hamaguchi what sort of improvements PC players can expect from Rebirth. The interview states, “Hamaguchi's team (the same group that developed the base game on PlayStation 5) did have to fight the urge to add new content.”

One aspect of PC gaming, though, is player modifications or mods. Moher notes the 2012 Final Fantasy VII PC version has several fan mods, but cites 7th Heaven as one of the most popular builds. Moher asked if Rebirth would be “as mod-friendly as the 2012 remaster.” Hamaguchi stated his team has no plans for mod-support for the game. The director further added he respects the creativity in the modding community, but he asked modders not to “create or install anything offensive or inappropriate” if they mod Rebirth.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth first appeared on the PlayStation 5 console in February 2024. The game is the sequel to Final Fantasy VII Remake and the second installment of a planned Final Fantasy VII remake trilogy. The Final Fantasy VII Rebirth PC version will be available through Steam and the Epic Games Store on January 23. The games specifications are available through the Square Enix website.