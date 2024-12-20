Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Breaks Guinness World Record for Largest Shadow Projection

All puns intended

Image courtesy of Paramount Pictures ©SEGA © 2024 Paramount Pictures

The Sonic the Hedgehog Movie X (formerly Twitter ) account announced on Thursday that the staff has achieved the Guinness World Record for Largest Shadow Projection. The post notes the feat was made at the American Dream retail and entertainment complex in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Although no mention of which Sonic the Hedgehog 3 character's shadow was projected for the attempt, the silhouette appears to be, appropriately, of Shadow the Hedgehog.

Beyond a shadow of a doubt, #SonicMovie3 breaks the Guinness World Record for LARGEST shadow projection at the @americandream in NJ! 🖤🙌❤️ @GWR pic.twitter.com/CAumQ5wIrQ — Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) December 19, 2024

According to the posted video, the shadow spanned 285 square meters (about 3,070 square feet). While the video did not offer the projection's height and width, a representative from the Guinness World Records confirmed that it set the new record.

Image courtesy of Paramount Pictures ©SEGA © 2024 Paramount Pictures

According to a press release by Paramount Pictures , the previous record for largest shadow projection was 15.7 meters (about 51.5 meters) long by 8.09 meters wide (about 26.5 feet), or 127 square meters (about 1,367 square feet). To obtain the new record, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 had to follow these rules:

1. The artwork must be of a recognizable image, concept, or scene at the discretion of Guinness World Records.

2. The design of the shadow projection must be sent for pre-approval. Any designs not sent for pre-approval may be disqualified.

3. The image must be one continuous shadow representation.

4. The supplies used to form the shadow projection must be available commercially. A breakdown of materials used to create the shadow projection must be submitted as evidence.

5. Overall measurements of the image must be provided as well as a breakdown of height, width etc.

6. There is no limit regarding the number of projectors used.

7. The image must be projected for a minimum of four hours.

8. There is no minimum time frame for the construction of the sculpture, nor is there a limit to the number of people involved. However, the duration and number of participants should be documented.

9. The record is measured based on the greatest length and width separations of the shadow projection.

10. To be considered for the record, the shadow projection must surpass any existing record in this category by all dimensions.

At the time of writing, the Guinness World Record's website has not updated its largest shadow projection record.