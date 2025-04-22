Blizzard Entertainment Reveals Diablo x Berserk Crossover Event (Updated)

Do you have the Guts to take on the Diablo monsters and bosses?

Blizzard Entertainment officially revealed a collaboration between its Diablo game and Kentarō Miura 's Berserk manga on Tuesday. The collaboration will take place in both Diablo IV and Diablo Immortal. The Diablo IV collaboration will begin with the Berserk Reliquary event from May 6 at 1:00 p.m. EDT to June 3 at 1:00 p.m. EDT, and the Berserk bundles will be available in the shop from May 6 until June 5 at 3:00 p.m. EDT. The Diablo Immortal collaboration will take place from May 1 to May 30.

The Diablo IV and Berserk collaboration will feature battles with demons to earn Behelits for the Hawks Destiny Black trophy, the Skull Knight's Heraldry Mount Armor, or the Brand of Sacrifice Making; the Berserker Armor, Skull Knight, and The Struggle armor set; Chimimoryo Schnoz Pet; Warhorse of the Hawk Mount; and Skull Behelit Mount Trophy through Twitch 's Support a Streamer initiative.

The Diablo Immortal and Berserk collaboration includes a new boss fight with Berserk character Nosferatu Zodd for the Crimson Behelit Gem, the Eclipse event within Survivor's Bane, a Golem Familiar, the Berserker Armor and Hawk of Light player cosmetics, and eight weapon cosmetics, including the Dragon Slayer great sword. Login rewards include the Struggler's Path weapon cosmetic, Crimson Behelit Legendary Gem, Eclipse Portal Cosmetic, Eclipse Frame, and 10 Legendary Crests.

The Diablo franchise was created in 1996 by Blizzard North. Players take on the role of adventurers as they explore dungeons in the dark fantasy world of Sanctuary. Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred is the most recent installment in the franchise (as an expansion for Diablo IV ), and it launched on October 7 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

The Diablo Immortal free-to-play MMO action RPG for mobile from Blizzard Entertainment and NetEase launched in June 2022.

Update: Clarified times for Diablo IV event. Source: Email correspondence

