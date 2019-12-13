Funimation to Stream ID: INVADED Virtual World Suspense Anime's 1st 2 Episodes for 24 Hours

Original TV anime begins limited stream on December 15

Funimation announced on Friday that it will begin streaming the first two episodes of the original television anime project ID: INVADED in Japanese with English subtitles on Sunday at 10 a.m. EST. The episodes will be available on the service for 24 hours.

The series will premiere in Japan with the first two episodes in a one-hour special on the Tokyo MX and BS11 channels on Sunday, January 5 at 24:00 (effectively, Monday, January 6 at midnight), before moving to its regular timeslot of Sundays at 24:30 (Mondays at 12:30 a.m.). It will also run on the TV Aichi , KBS Kyoto , and Sun TV channels. Funimation will stream the series, and it describes the story:

Set in a virtual world, the visually stunning ID: INVADED follows Sakaido, a detective looking to solve the grisly murder of Kaeru, a young girl. But solving this case is unlike any other as the world begins to twist and turn around Sakaido, challenging what he thinks and believes.

Kenjiro Tsuda ( One-Punch Man 's Atomic Samurai, Attack on Titan 's Hannes, Free! - Iwatobi Swim Club 's Seijūrō Mikoshiba) stars in the anime as the main character Sakaido. The cast also includes:

Ei Aoki ( Re:CREATORS , Aldnoah.Zero , Fate/Zero ) is directing the anime, and writer and novelist Otaro Maijo ( The Dragon Dentist , Spotless Love: This Love Cannot Be Any More Beautiful. ) is the scriptwriter. Atsushi Ikariya ( Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel I. presage flower , Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works ) is designing the characters based on the original designs of Yūki Kodama ( Blood Lad manga creator, Hamatora manga artist).

Yoshihiro Sono ( Psycho-Pass , Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress ) is credited for art and world setting, and Daisuke Mataga ( Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- , Grimoire of Zero ) is the main animator. Takehiro Kubota is the assistant director. Emi Chiba ( After the Rain , Magical Sisters Yoyo & Nene ) is in charge of color design. Keita Shimizu , Ai Asari , Asuka Mamezuka , Norie Igawa , and Momoko Kawai are animators for the project. U/S is composing the music. Sou is performing the opening theme song "Mister Fixer." MIYAVI 's "Other Side" is the ending theme song.

Kodama also launched a manga adaptation of the anime in Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine on October 4.

Source: Funimation