Kingdom Anime Season 3 Reveals New Staff, Visual

The official website for the anime adaptation of Yasuhisa Hara 's Kingdom manga revealed the staff and visual for the anime's upcoming third television anime series on Monday. As previously noted, the third season will have a new production staff compared to the previous series.

Kenichi Imaizumi ( Reborn! , Brynhildr in the Darkness , After School Dice Club ) is directing the anime at Studio Signpost (the new name of Pierrot Plus ). Noboru Takagi ( The Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These , Golden Kamui , , Baccano! , Altair: A Record of Battles ) is in charge of series scripts. Hisashi Abe ( Sorcerer Hunters , Berserk (2016), Psycho-Pass: Sinners of the System ) is designing the characters.

The new season will cover the manga's Alliance Arc. The returning cast members include Masakazu Morita as Shin (Xin), Jun Fukuyama as Ei Sei (Yin Zheng), and Rie Kugimiya as Karyō Ten (He Liao Diao).

Hara's historical manga centers around the slave boy Xin and his dream of becoming a great general for the state of Qin. Xin helps Ying Zheng, the young Qin king who shares his desire to unify China, rise to power within the state. Xin does all he can to become a superior commander of an army capable of defeating the Seven Warring States.

The record-setting manga launched in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine in 2006. Shueisha published the 55th volume on August 19, and it will publish the 56th volume on November 19. Hara said he is considering writing up to 100 volumes. A television anime adaptation premiered in 2012, and a second season premiered in 2013. Funimation streamed the series in North America and released both anime on DVD in 2016.

The manga inspired a live-action film adaptation by Shinsuke Satō that opened in Japan on April 19. Funimation began screening the film in theaters in the United States and Canada on August 16.