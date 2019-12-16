News
Darwin's Game Anime's Video Previews ASCA Theme Song
posted on by Jennifer Sherman
The official website for the television anime adaptation of FLIPFLOPs' Darwin's Game manga began streaming a promotional video and two television commercials on Monday. The promotional video previews ASCA's opening theme song "CHAIN."
【本PV解禁】— 「ダーウィンズゲーム」公式 (@d_game_official) December 16, 2019
2020年1月3日(金)24:00より、第1話1時間スペシャルにて放送開始となる、TVアニメ「ダーウィンズゲーム」本PVを解禁!!
― 予測不能の極限異能力バトル開幕 ―
1月からの放送をお楽しみに!https://t.co/w2kusqItxI#Dゲーム pic.twitter.com/kbfWV2yl6t
The series will premiere with a one-hour episode on Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma TV, Tochigi TV, and AT-X on January 3 at 24:00 (effectively January 4 at 12:00 a.m.). The anime will debut streaming simultaneously on AbemaTV, and it will begin airing later that week on Yomiuri TV and TV Aichi. The first episode will have an advance screening at Shinjuku Wald 9 theater in Tokyo on December 24.
Yoshinobu Tokumoto (Comic Girls) is directing the series at Nexus. FLIPFLOPs member Shū Miyama is writing the scripts. Kazuya Nakanishi (animation director for Granbelm, Comic Girls) is designing the characters. Kenichiro Suehiro (Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-, Golden Kamuy) is composing the music.
As previously announced, Mashiro Ayano (Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works, Re:CREATORS themes) is performing the show's ending theme song "Alive."
The anime's cast includes:
- Yūsuke Kobayashi as Kaname
- Reina Ueda as Shuka
- Nichika Omori as Rain
- Taku Yashiro as Ryūji
- Yumiri Hanamori as Sui/Sōta
The manga centers on Kaname Sudō, a high school boy who is drawn to a mysterious game app titled "Darwin's Game." He becomes involved in a social game where the stakes are life or death.
FLIPFLOPs launched the manga in Akita Shoten's Bessatsu Shōnen Champion magazine in December 2012. Miyama provides the story for the manga, while Yuki Takahata provides the art.
Sources: Darwin's Game anime's website and Twitter account, MoCa News