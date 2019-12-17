Komatta Jii-san Comedy Manga Gets TV Anime in April

's manga about old man who makesmoves on old women

BS Nippon Corporation announced on Tuesday that Shinichirō Ōe 's Komatta Jii-san (Troublesome Old Man) manga is inspiring a television anime that will premiere on the BS NTV channel next April.

The comedy manga centers on an old man who pulls stereotypical ikemen (handsome man) actions on similarly old women and makes their hearts flutter.

Ōe began releasing the manga on Twitter in November 2018, and submitted it to the LINE app's "LINE Manga Indies" program this past January. The manga joined the app's Frontier Debut Program in September. The program showcases up and coming manga artists, and readers can vote on which manga will receive a serialization. The manga is currently in its trial serialization under the program.

Kadokawa released the manga's first compiled book volume on November 22.

Source: The Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web