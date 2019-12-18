High School Fleet Anime Film's Trailer Previews TrySail Theme Song

Film opens in Japan on January 18

The official website for the High School Fleet anime began streaming a trailer for the film on Wednesday. The video previews TrySail 's theme song "Free Turn."

The film will open in Japan on January 18.

The previously announced new cast members include:

Minami Takahashi as Tōmi "Miya" Miyazato



Maria Naganawa as Shia "Nomu" Nomura



Tomori Kusunoki as Azumi "Azu" Abe



Satomi Amano as Tsubame Kawano



Miyu Tomita as Sachiho "Sunny" Chiba



Sayumi Suzushiro as Keiko Nogiwa



Naomi Ōzora as Susan "Sue" Reyes



The cast members reprising their roles from the earlier television anime and original video anime are:

Momo Asakura as Mikan "Mikan-chan" Irako

as Mikan "Mikan-chan" Irako Kanae Itō as Akane "Acchan" Kinesaki, Homare "Hocchan" Kinesaki

as Akane "Acchan" Kinesaki, Homare "Hocchan" Kinesaki Airi Ootsu as Mimi "Mimi-chan" Tōmatsu

as Mimi "Mimi-chan" Tōmatsu Kana Asumi as Minami "Minami-san" Kaburagi

Sora Amamiya as Moeka "Moka" China

as Moeka "Moka" China Satoshi Tsuruoka as Isoroku

as Isoroku Hiromi Igarashi as Wilhelmina "Mi-chan" B. I. Friedeburg

as Wilhelmina "Mi-chan" B. I. Friedeburg Chitose Morinaga as Thea Kreutze

as Thea Kreutze Ayaka Shimizu as Yui Fujita

as Yui Fujita Sanae Fuku as Sango Sugimoto

Takaaki Suzuki is once again credited for the original concept. Jun Nakagawa is directing at A-1 Pictures with the television anime's director Yuu Nobuta returning at chief director. Suzuki and Kunihiko Okada are returning as the scriptwriters from the television anime.

Naoto Nakamura is also returning to adapt Atto 's original character designs for animation, and to serve as chief animation director. Keisuke Watanabe is the sub-character designer. Kenji Teraoka is in charge of the mecha design , and Hisashi Tojima is designing the props.

Aniplex is distributing the film.

The original 12-episode television anime series premiered in Japan in April 2016. Aniplex of America licensed the series, and the show streamed on Crunchyroll , Funimation , and Daisuki . An original video anime ( OVA ) shipped on Blu-ray Disc in May 2017.

Aniplex of America describes the story of the television series:

Living by the sea, protecting the sea, and journeying across the sea...They're the BLUE MERMAIDS! Because of a shift in tectonic plates around 100 years ago, Japan lost much of its area to submergence. To preserve Japan's territories, Coastal Cities sprung up, one after the other. Eventually, they became Marine Cities, and along with the expansion of sea-lanes to connect them, the need arose for a sizable staff to protect the seas. At the same time, maritime jobs were becoming more popular among women. Hence, the BLUE MERMAIDS, tasked with keeping the seas safe, had become every female student's dream job. This is when childhood friends Akeno Misaki and Moeka China enroll in a marine high school in Yokosuka, along with other girls who share their goal of "BECOMING A BLUE MERMAID."