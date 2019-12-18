News
High School Fleet Anime Film's Trailer Previews TrySail Theme Song
posted on by Jennifer Sherman
The official website for the High School Fleet anime began streaming a trailer for the film on Wednesday. The video previews TrySail's theme song "Free Turn."
【本予告解禁】— 「ハイスクール・フリート」公式 (@hai_furi) December 18, 2019
「劇場版 ハイスクール・フリート」本予告映像を公開!
『仲間と一緒なら、どんな危機も乗り越えられる。』
2020年1月18日(土)からの公開をお楽しみにhttps://t.co/JGlgAspDyo#はいふり pic.twitter.com/xIO6bgjjRf
The film will open in Japan on January 18.
The previously announced new cast members include:
Minami Takahashi as Tōmi "Miya" Miyazato
Maria Naganawa as Shia "Nomu" Nomura
Tomori Kusunoki as Azumi "Azu" Abe
Satomi Amano as Tsubame Kawano
Miyu Tomita as Sachiho "Sunny" Chiba
Sayumi Suzushiro as Keiko Nogiwa
Naomi Ōzora as Susan "Sue" Reyes
The cast members reprising their roles from the earlier television anime and original video anime are:
- Shiina Natsukawa as Akeno "Mike" Misaki
- Lynn as Mashiro "Shiro" Munetani
- Nozomi Furuki as Shima "Tama" Tateishi
- Atsumi Tanezaki as Mei Irizaki
- Yūko Kurose as Kōko "Coco-chan" Nosa
- Yurika Kubo as Rin "Rin-chan" Shiretoko
- Miharu Sawada as Hikari Ogasawara
- Hitomi Kikuchi as Michiru "Micchan" Takeda
- Minami Tanaka as Junko "Jun-chan" Heki
- Yuka Maruyama as Ritsuko "Ricchan" Matsunaga
- Rui Tanabe as Kayoko "Kayo-chan" Himeji
- Sakura Nakamura as Kaede "Marikōji-san" Marikōji
- Chisato Satsuki as Satoko "Sato-chan" Katsuta
- Yō Taichi as Hideko "Shū-chan" Yamashita
- Emi Miyajima as Mayumi "Mayu-chan" Uchida
- Nanami Yamashita as Tsugumi "Tsugu-chan" Yagi
- Akane Fujita as Megumi "Megu-chan" Uda
- Yu Kobayashi as Machiko "Macchi" Noma
- Natsumi Takamori as Maron "Maron-chan" Yanagiwara
- Natsuki Aikawa as Hiromi "Kuro-chan" Kuroki
- Ayaka Shimizu as Reo "Reo-chan" Wakasa
- Sanae Fuku as Sakura "Sakura-chan" Ise
- Ari Ozawa as Runa "Runa-chan" Suruga
- Sayaka Kaneko as Sora "Sora-chan" Hirota
- Hiyori Nitta as Hime "Hime-chan" Wazumi
- Ayuru Ōhashi as Momo "Momo-chan" Aoki
- Momo Asakura as Mikan "Mikan-chan" Irako
- Kanae Itō as Akane "Acchan" Kinesaki, Homare "Hocchan" Kinesaki
- Airi Ootsu as Mimi "Mimi-chan" Tōmatsu
- Kana Asumi as Minami "Minami-san" Kaburagi
- Sora Amamiya as Moeka "Moka" China
- Satoshi Tsuruoka as Isoroku
- Hiromi Igarashi as Wilhelmina "Mi-chan" B. I. Friedeburg
- Chitose Morinaga as Thea Kreutze
- Ayaka Shimizu as Yui Fujita
- Sanae Fuku as Sango Sugimoto
Takaaki Suzuki is once again credited for the original concept. Jun Nakagawa is directing at A-1 Pictures with the television anime's director Yuu Nobuta returning at chief director. Suzuki and Kunihiko Okada are returning as the scriptwriters from the television anime.
Naoto Nakamura is also returning to adapt Atto's original character designs for animation, and to serve as chief animation director. Keisuke Watanabe is the sub-character designer. Kenji Teraoka is in charge of the mecha design, and Hisashi Tojima is designing the props.
Aniplex is distributing the film.
The original 12-episode television anime series premiered in Japan in April 2016. Aniplex of America licensed the series, and the show streamed on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Daisuki. An original video anime (OVA) shipped on Blu-ray Disc in May 2017.
Aniplex of America describes the story of the television series:
Living by the sea, protecting the sea, and journeying across the sea...They're the BLUE MERMAIDS! Because of a shift in tectonic plates around 100 years ago, Japan lost much of its area to submergence. To preserve Japan's territories, Coastal Cities sprung up, one after the other. Eventually, they became Marine Cities, and along with the expansion of sea-lanes to connect them, the need arose for a sizable staff to protect the seas. At the same time, maritime jobs were becoming more popular among women. Hence, the BLUE MERMAIDS, tasked with keeping the seas safe, had become every female student's dream job. This is when childhood friends Akeno Misaki and Moeka China enroll in a marine high school in Yokosuka, along with other girls who share their goal of "BECOMING A BLUE MERMAID."
Sources: High School Fleet anime's website and Twitter account, Comic Natalie, MoCa News