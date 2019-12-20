Mitsuru Yuuki's 'Onmyōji, Abe no Seimei' Novel Series Inspires Manga

Akita Shoten announced on Wednesday that Arata Kawabata will draw a manga adaptation of Mitsuru Yuuki 's Onmyōji, Abe no Seimei novel series. The manga will launch in Akita Shoten 's Monthly Princess magazine on February 6. The announcement also previews character designs for the main character Abe no Semei and other characters.

The novel series' story centers on the historical figure Abe no Seimei, one of Japan's most famous onmyōji (ancient Japanese occultist). The story of the first book begins when Abe no Seimei inadvertently assists Princess Tachibana during Kyoto's Kamosai festival, and finds out that she is possessed by a formidable spirit.

Yuuki published the first book in the series in 2010, and the fifth book debuted in 2017. The first two books in the series were released in tankōbon format with art by Sakura Asagi (the illustrator for Yuuki's Shonen Onmyouji series). They were later re-released in bunko format with new art by Natsuo Ito in 2013 and 2016, and the novel series then continued with that format and illustrator.

Yuuki's long-running Shonen Onmyouji novel series launched in 2002, and is ongoing with 53 volumes. A 26-episode television anime adaptation aired from 2006 to 2007. Geneon released the series on DVD, and Funimation later re-released it on DVD in 2009.

Source: Akita Shoten