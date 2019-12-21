Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution Game Gets Release on PS4, Xbox One, Steam

Game's Switch version to also get free update

Konami announced during a stage presentation at the Jump Festa '20 event on Saturday that it will release the Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution game for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam . The Nintendo Switch version of the game will also get a free update. The update will add more cards and characters.

The game originally launched digitally in Japan for the Nintendo Switch on April 25, and then launched in the West on August 20.

The game shares a title with the previous Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist game.

Konami released the Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist card duel simulation game for Xbox One and the PS4 in July 2015. The company released the game on PC via Steam in December 2016.