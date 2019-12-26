Gundam Build Divers Re:RISE Anime's 2nd Season Premieres in April

1st season premiered on April 10

The Gundam.info portal site revealed on Thursday that the second season of Gundam Build Divers Re:RISE , Sunrise 's new Gundam Build franchise work, will premiere in April 2020. The series will stream on Sunrise 's Gundam Channel YouTube channel and also air on Tokyo MX and BS11 . The anime's website also revealed a teaser visual for the second season.

The first two episodes of the anime's first season began streaming on Sunrise 's Gundam Channel YouTube channel on October 10. The series began airing on television in Japan on BS11 on October 12. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it debuts in Japan.

The anime is set two years after the story of Gundam Build Divers , with a new version of the "Gunpla Battle Nexus Online" (GBN) game, and new Divers: Hiroto, a lone Diver who plays like a mercenary; Kazami, a wanderer who goes between parties; May, a mysterious solo Diver who participates in Gunpla Battles all day; and Parviz, a beginner Diver who has an introverted attitude but desires co-op play. While all four live solitary existences, they are brought together by circumstance to form a team in an experience that goes beyond GBN.

Shinya Watada is returning from Gundam Build Divers to direct the new anime at Sunrise Beyond . Yasuyuki Muto ( Mobile Suit Gundam UC ) is in charge of the series scripts. Kazuhiro Hara ( Log Horizon ) is drawing the original character designs, and Shuri Toida ( Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron Blooded Orphans episode animation director) is designing the characters for animation. Masami Obari returns from previous Gundam Build anime as action director, while Shinya Kusumegi and Sakiko Uda are chief mecha animators. Kunio Okawara , Kanetake Ebikawa , Junya Ishigaki , Ippei Gyōbu , Humikane Shimada , Kenji Teraoka , Shinya Terashima , and Takayuki Yanase are the mechanical designers. Studio Naya is in charge of the background art. Hideakira Kimura is composing the music. Bandai Spirits is credited for planning cooperation, and ADK is credited for production cooperation.

Spira Spica ( Ao-chan Can't Study! , Gundam Build Divers ) is performing the show's opening theme song "Re:RISE," and Sudanna Yuzu Yully is performing the ending theme song "Magic Time."