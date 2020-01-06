Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Light Novels Gets TV Anime

Series about girl obsessed with VRMMO game launched in 2014

The 14th compiled book volume of Kumanano and 029 's Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear light novels revealed on Tuesday that the series is getting a television anime adaptation. An official teaser website for the anime also launched and revealed a special illustration by 029 .

Seven Seas Entertainment is publishing the novels in English, and it describes the story:

Fifteen-year-old Yuna prefers staying home and obsessively playing her favorite VRMMO game to doing anything else, including going to school. When a strange new update gives her a one-of-a-kind bear outfit that comes with overpowered abilities, Yuna is torn: the outfit is unbearably cute, but too embarrassing to wear in-game. But then she suddenly finds herself transported into the world of the game, facing down monsters and magic for real, and the bear suit becomes the best weapon she has!

Kumanano began serializing the ongoing story in the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in 2014. Shufu to Seikatsu Sha began publishing the story in print with art by 029 in May 2015, and the company published the 13th volume on August 30.

Sergei launched the manga in Shufu to Seikatsu Sha 's Comic PASH! manga website in 2014, and the company published the manga's third volume on August 30.