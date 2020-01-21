Otakon 2020 Hosts Game Composer Takahiro Izutani

Izutani's credits include Metal Gear Solid 4, Bayonetta

Otakon announced on Tuesday that it will host game music composer and guitarist Takahiro Izutani at this year's event. The event's YouTube channel began streaming a guest announcement video.

Izutani composed for the Metal Gear Solid 4 and Bayonetta games. He previously collaborated with musical artist Ayumi Hamasaki . Under the name Dugo, he released his first solo album Lingua Franca in 2017.

This year's Otakon will be held at Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. from July 31 to August 2. Game music composer Harumi Fujita will also attend.