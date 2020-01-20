Game Composer Harumi Fujita Attends Otakon 2020

Fujita's credits include Ghosts 'n Goblins , Mega Man 3 , PULSTAR

The official website for Otakon announced on Sunday that game music composer Harumi Fujita will attend this year's event.

Fujita joined SNK in 1983 and composed for the game Mad Crasher . She soon began working for CAPCOM and composed music for franchises such as Ghosts 'n Goblins , Bionic Commander , Chip 'n Dale , Final Fight , and Mega Man 3 . Fujita launched her independent career in the 1990s and worked on titles including Tomba! , PULSTAR , and BLAZING STAR . She also composed for WayForward's Spidersaurs . Additionally, Fujita works on games and other media with her son, a mixing engineer.

This year's Otakon will be held at Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. from July 31 to August 2.