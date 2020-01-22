Akitaka Launches New Rokujō Hitoma no Majo Life Manga in February

The February issue of Square Enix 's Gangan Joker magazine revealed on Wednesday that Akitaka will launch the Rokujō Hitoma no Majo Life (A Witch's Life in a Six-Tatami Room) manga in the next issue on February 22. The new issue will also begin serializing Akitaka 's Ochikazuki ni Naritai Miyazen-san web manga.

Rokujō Hitoma no Majo Life will have a color opening page and feature on the issue's front cover. The manga is about two witches named Maj and Lilica living together in one room. Both are low-ranked C-class witches, and so both the jobs they can do and their paychecks are limited. Still, they dream of a better life.

Akitaka published a one-shot version of the manga in Gangan Joker in March 2019.

The debut of Akitaka 's Ochikazuki ni Naritai Miyazen-san (Miyazen-san Want's to Get Close) in Gangan Joker will also have a color opening page and feature on the issue's front cover. Akitaka began publishing the series irregularly on pixiv and Twitter in April, and the 21st and latest strip debuted on Tuesday. Square Enix will publish a compiled book volume for the manga on February 22.

The manga centers on the high-class lady Miyazen and the former delinquent Matsubayashi. When they are assigned seats close together at school, Miyazen decides to develop her relationship with Matsubayashi slowly. Matsubayashi feels the same way, but is awkward at expressing himself.

Akitaka ended the Urami Koi, Koi, Urami Koi manga last July. Additionally, the creator drew the fifth episode ( End of the Golden Witch ) of the Umineko When They Cry manga. Yen Press publishes the manga in English, and released the second volume of the eighth episode last August.