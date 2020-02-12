Viz's Shonen Jump Adds The Right Way to Make Jump! Manga

Viz Media announced on Twitter on Wednesday that it has added Takeshi Sakurai's The Right Way to Make Jump! ( Jump no Tadashii Tsukurikata! ) manga to its Shonen Jump website.

Viz describes the manga:

Join a self-professed inept manga artist and his editor as they go on an adventure to learn just how Weekly Shonen Jump is made. Shonen Jump is the world's most popular manga magazine and the birthplace of classics like Dragon Ball , Naruto and One Piece . But how did it become so successful? This duo will visit the editorial office, the printer, the paper supplier and even the home of My Hero Academia creator Kōhei Horikoshi —anything to uncover the secrets of Shonen Jump !

Sakurai launched the non-fiction manga series on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service in 2014. The manga's compiled book volume shipped in Japan in July 2015. Viz published the manga in English digitally on Comixology , Google Play , iBooks , Kindle, and Nook in June 2019.

