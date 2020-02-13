Netflix Adds Hi Score Girl II Anime Outside Japan, China on April 9

9-episode season premiered on October 25

Warner Bros. Japan announced on Friday that Hi Score Girl II , the second anime season based on Rensuke Oshikiri 's Hi Score Girl manga, will premiere on Netflix outside of Japan and China on April 9.

The nine-episode second season premiered in Japan on October 25.

The staff of the previous season returned, but Yūya Hatano replaced Eri Sekido as character modeling director. The cast also returned from both the first season and the original video anime.

Yoshiki Yamakawa ( Hells , Kill Me Baby , Little Busters! ) directed the anime at J.C. Staff . Tatsuhiko Urahata ( Hajime no Ippo , Saki , Tsuredure Children ) was in charge of series composition. Michiru Kuwabata ( Penguin no Mondai , Danchi Tomoo ) drew the character designs. Yūsuke Suzuki was the CG director. Yoko Shimomura ( Street Fighter II , Final Fight , Final Fantasy XV , Napping Princess ) composed the music. Yuji Matsukura was in charge of animation supervision. Tomoyasu Sakakibara ( Monster Strike The Movie , Black Butler: Book of the Atlantic ) was the CGI producer, and Shogakukan Music & Digital Entertainment handled CGI.

The group sora tob sakana performed the new opening theme song "flash." Etsuko Yakushimaru returned to perform the ending song "Unknown World Map" for Hi Score Girl II . Yakushimaru performed the ending song "Hōkago Distraction" (Afterschool Distraction) for the first season.

The first season premiered on television in Japan in July 2018. Netflix began streaming the show outside of Japan in December 2018. The original video anime ( OVA ) episodes shipped on DVD and Blu-ray Disc in Japan on March 20 along with a new eight-page manga by Oshikiri. The new episodes also began streaming on Netflix on the same day.

The story of the "90s arcade romantic comedy" manga begins in 1991, during the heyday of the 2D fighting game boom. Sixth-grader Haruo spends practically his entire day at an arcade in the seedy part of town, oblivious to the world around him. However, one day at his usual arcade, he encounters Akira, his female classmate with good grades and money. She may look out of place at the arcade, but she is actually a top-class gamer. Akira completely outmatches Haruo in one Street Fighter II round after another, and their relationship develops from this unlikely encounter.

Oshikiri's original manga ended in September 2018.

Source: Press release