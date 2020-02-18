Voice Actress Chiaki Takahashi Expects to Return Next Week After Appendicitis

Voice actress Chiaki Takahashi revealed on her Twitter account on Tuesday that she will return to work next week after being hospitalized for acute appendicitis.

She explained that she suffered from severe stomach pains before daybreak the night before, and was rushed to the hospital. However, her symptoms began to recede, and she will return to work next week.

Some of Takahashi's best known roles include Azusa Miura in The [email protected] , Mitsuki Hayase in Rumbling Hearts , Kanako Sanjō in Terraformars , Takako Itsukushima in Otoboku , and Aoi Kirishima in A Town Where You Live .