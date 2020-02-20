Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch Game's Videos Preview Deserted Island Getaway Package (Update)

Game ships on March 20

Nintendo revealed more information about Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the latest entry in the Animal Crossing game franchise, during the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct livestream presentation on Thursday. The video reveals details of Nook Inc.'s Deserted Island Getaway Package that features in the game's story.

Nintendo also began streaming a teaser trailer for the game.

The game is the first in the series for the Nintendo Switch. The game was originally slated to ship last year, but was delayed to March 20, 2020.

The most recent main Animal Crossing game, Animal Crossing: New Leaf , shipped for the Nintendo 3DS in Japan in 2012 and in North America in 2013. Nintendo has since released the Animal Crossing Amiibo Festival board game-style Wii U game and the Animal Crossing: Happy Home Designer 3DS game. The Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp app game launched in November 2017.

Nintendo 's Animal Crossing ( Dōbutsu no Mori ) game franchise is inspiring the Atsumare Dōbutsu no Mori: Nonbiri Shima Dayori (Gather Animal's Forest: Carefree Island News) manga, which launched on December 28. Artist Minori Katō is drawing the series.

Update: Teaser video added.