Record of Lodoss War Side-Scrolling Game Launches on Steam Early Access in March

Publisher Playism revealed on Thursday that the Record of Lodoss War side-scrolling game will launch on Steam 's Early Access on March 12. The game is now titled Record of Lodoss War : Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth , and Playism and Why so serious? are publishing the game. Kadokawa is streaming a promotional video for the game showing the gameplay footage.

Playism describes the game:

Record of Lodoss War -Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth is a 2D-syle Metroidvania (action-exploration) game based on Record of Lodoss War . Immerse yourself in the gorgeous pixel animations, and take advantage of abilities such as swapping weapons, and get help from elemental spirits on your journey to solve the arcane mysteries of the labyrinth.

The game was previously slated for Steam Early Access last fall, with a full release this spring.

Den-Fami Nico Gamer's team ladybug ( Shin Megami Tensei : Synchronicity Prologue game) is developing the game.

The game centers on Deedlit navigating a dungeon alone as she avoids traps and vanquishes enemies to reunite with the rest of the party.

Lodoss-tō Senki: Seiyaku no Hōkan (Record of Lodoss War: The Pledged Diadem), the first new novel for the Record of Lodoss War franchise in 12 years, shipped on last August. Atsushi Suzumi launched a manga adaptation of the novel in Kadokawa 's Shōnen Ace magazine last October.

Source: Playism via Gematsu