Bakugan: Armored Alliance Anime Premieres on Cartoon Network on March 1

The official Twitter account for the Bakugan franchise announced on Wednesday that Bakugan : Armored Alliance, the second season of the Bakugan : Battle Planet anime series, will premiere on Cartoon Network on Sunday at 6:30 a.m. EST.

Bakugan : Armored Alliance premiered on the Canadian television channel Teletoon on February 16.

The new season will have 104 11-minute episodes.

Bakugan : Battle Planet premiered in the United States on Cartoon Network and in Canada on Teletoon in December 2018. Kazuya Ichikawa ( Monster Strike the Animation ) is directing the series, and U.S. studio Man of Action ( Monsuno ) is writing the story. TMS Entertainment provides the animation. The first series has 100 11-minute episodes.

The anime then premiered in Japan on TV Tokyo and its affiliates in April 2019. The anime also aired on networks such as Cartoon Network (Spain, Italy, and the Middle East), Gulli and Canal J (France and Africa), POP (the United Kingdom), SUPER RTL (Germany), RTL (the Netherlands, Hungary, and Croatia), Nine GO! (Australia), TVNZ (New Zealand), Star (Greece), 1+1 (Ukraine), PopTV (Slovenia), VMMa (Belgium), M6 (France and Africa), and Lithuana/SIA (the Baltics).

Spin Master describes the series:

When Bakugan began emerging from the earth's crust in a mysterious worldwide "awakening," Dan and his friends find themselves at the epicenter of a new age. Dan and Company quickly learn that they must grow into more than just suburban kids looking for quick fame in the post-Bakugan era. They must learn how to work with their Bakugan and deploy them in battle in order to survive the seemingly endless forces out to control, enslave or just plain destroy the mysterious race of alien creatures. Dan and his friends will evolve into bona fide heroes by protecting their Bakugan, the Earth and ultimately the incredible secrethidden beneath our feet: Our planet has merged with another, living planet... Vestroia!

Canadian toy and media company Spin Master, in collaboration with TMS Entertainment and Corus Entertainment's Nelvana subsidiary, formally announced their relaunch of the Bakugan franchise in October 2018. In addition to the series, Spin Master noted that it will have "additional short form content" available online.

The Bakugan franchise is based on Spin Master and Sega Toys ' combination of metal cards and marble-like magnetic toys that automatically transform into figures during gameplay. The franchise has been a bestseller in North America.

