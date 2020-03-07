Blue Exorcist Spinoff Manga Salaryman Futsumashi Ends in April

Gag manga centers on Yukio's busy everyday life

The April issue of Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine revealed on Wednesday that Minoru Sasaki 's Salaryman Futsumashi: Okumura Yukio no Aishū (Salaryman Exorcist: Yukio Okumura's Sorrow) manga will end in the next issue on April 3.

The manga is a spinoff of Kazue Katō 's Blue Exorcist manga, and it launched in the now-defunct Jump SQ. 19 magazine in April 2013. Katō supervises the manga. Shueisha published the manga's third volume in February 2017.

The gag manga follows the everyday busy life of Yukio as he has to take care of his troublesome older brother.

Katō began her ongoing Blue Exorcist manga in 2009. The manga has since inspired two television anime, an anime film, a side-story OVA , several stage plays, and several video games. Viz Media publishes the manga in English, and Aniplex of America released the anime adaptations.

Sasaki's Chūsotsu Worker Kara Hajimeru Kōkō Seikatsu manga inspired a net anime series in November 2018.

