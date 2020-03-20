Bleach Manga's 'Thousand Year Blood War Arc' Gets Anime

Final arc of manga covers last 20 volumes

The "Bleach 20th Anniversary Project & Tite Kubo New Project Presentation" livestream announced on Saturday that Tite Kubo 's Bleach manga is inspiring a new anime adaptation that will cover the manga's "Thousand Year Blood War" arc. The arc is the final arc of the manga, and covers volumes 55-74.

The livestream also announced that Bleach is getting an art exhibition in 2021.

Kubo launched Bleach in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2001, and ended it in August 2016. Viz Media published the manga in North America digitally in English as Shueisha published new chapters in Japan. Viz Media also published the manga in print.

The manga inspired a television anime adaptation that ran for 366 episodes from 2004 to 2012. Viz Media obtained the television and home video rights to the anime in 2006. The series premiered with an English dub in Cartoon Network 's Adult Swim that same year, and eventually aired all the episodes by 2014. The anime franchise also includes four films and two OVAs.

The franchise has also inspired video games, novels, stage plays, and a live-action film that opened in July 2018.

Kubo most recently provided character designs for the Shin Sakura Taisen ( Sakura Wars in English) video game.