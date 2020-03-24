Nura: Rise of the Yokai Clan's Hiroshi Shiibashi Draws New Manga 1-Shot

"Iwamoto-senpai no Suisen" manga debuts on March 30

Hiroshi Shiibashi ( Nura: Rise of the Yokai Clan ) revealed on Twitter that he is putting a new one-shot manga titled "Iwamoto-senpai no Suisen" (Upperclassman Iwamoto's Recommendation) on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ app on March 30.

Viz Media and Shueisha both began publishing Hiroshi Shiibashi 's Kamio Yui wa Kimi wo Yui manga in March 2019 with the English title Yui Kamio Lets Loose in their respective services Shonen Jump and MANGA Plus . The manga also launched in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on the same day. The manga ended on November 25.

Shiibashi published a one-shot manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in April 2018, and Viz Media published the manga in English digitally.

Shiibashi is the creator of the Nura: Rise of the Yokai Clan , Illegal Rare , and Tsukumogami: Teito Jōhōbu Tokkenchobōin Serosero Nanashiki manga. Nura: Rise of the Yokai Clan ran from 2008 to 2012 with 25 volumes and inspired two television anime seasons in 2010 and 2011. Viz Media published the manga in English.