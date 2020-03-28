News
Sand Chronicles' Hinako Ashihara Ends Bread & Butter Manga
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The May issue of Shueisha's Cocohana magazine published the final chapter in the main story of Hinako Ashihara's Bread & Butter manga on Saturday. The manga will also have a bonus story at a later date.
Ashihara launched the manga in Cocohana in 2013. Shueisha published the manga's ninth volume on November 25.
The manga centers on 34-year-old Yuzuki Fukada, who has to suddenly resign as an elementary teacher due to a certain incident. She goes to a matchmaking agency with a plan of getting married, but none of her partners work out. Then one day she meets Yōichi Hara, a 39-year-old baker who runs a small bakery out of the corner of a stationary store. On their second meeting at the bakery when Yuzuki is feeling really down, she blurts out a proposal to Yōichi, and he surprisingly accepts.
Viz Media released Ashihara's 10-volume Sand Chronicles manga in English. The company also released Ashihara's SOS manga, which is a one-volume collection of short stories. Tokyopop released Ashihara's four-volume Forbidden Dance manga in English.
Ashihara's Piece manga inspired a live-action television series in 2012.
Source: Cocohana May issue