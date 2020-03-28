Sand Chronicles' Hinako Ashihara Ends Bread & Butter Manga

Manga about woman who proposes to baker launched in 2013

The May issue of Shueisha 's Cocohana magazine published the final chapter in the main story of Hinako Ashihara 's Bread & Butter manga on Saturday. The manga will also have a bonus story at a later date.

Ashihara launched the manga in Cocohana in 2013. Shueisha published the manga's ninth volume on November 25.

The manga centers on 34-year-old Yuzuki Fukada, who has to suddenly resign as an elementary teacher due to a certain incident. She goes to a matchmaking agency with a plan of getting married, but none of her partners work out. Then one day she meets Yōichi Hara, a 39-year-old baker who runs a small bakery out of the corner of a stationary store. On their second meeting at the bakery when Yuzuki is feeling really down, she blurts out a proposal to Yōichi, and he surprisingly accepts.

Viz Media released Ashihara's 10-volume Sand Chronicles manga in English. The company also released Ashihara's SOS manga, which is a one-volume collection of short stories. Tokyopop released Ashihara's four-volume Forbidden Dance manga in English.

Ashihara's Piece manga inspired a live-action television series in 2012.