Talentless Nana Manga About Girl Fighting Humanity's Enemies Gets TV Anime

's manga centers on school with superpowered students

Square Enix announced on Tuesday that Looseboy and Iori Furuya 's Talentless Nana ( Munō na Nana ) manga is inspiring a television anime.

Looseboy drew an illustration to celebrate the television anime announcement.

Crunchyroll is publishing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

An academy on an island in unnavigable waters. There, students trained tirelessly, to fight back against the enemies of humanity. The protagonist, a student newly transferred there, also sets out with the intention of eradicating all enemies of humankind. An unpredictable, intellectual suspense story of justice and evil.

Looseboy and Furuya launched the manga in Square Enix 's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine in May 2016. Square Enix published the manga's fifth compiled book volume last July, and it will ship the sixth volume on April 11.

