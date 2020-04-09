Beastars, Durarara!!, Shield Hero, Haikyu!!, More Stage Plays Cancelled or Postponed

Dear Boys, Sengoku Basara, A3!, Hakuōki plays also affected

The official website for the "2.5 Dimension" stage plays has revealed this week that the following plays are delayed or cancelled due to concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus illness:

Mankai Stage 'A3!' Winter 2020 : April 24-May 10 run in Tokyo cancelled

: April 24-May 10 run in Tokyo cancelled Aggressive Dance Stage ' Dear Boys ' : entire April 3-26 run cancelled

: entire April 3-26 run cancelled Hyper Projection Engeki Haikyū!! Saikyō no Chōsensha : runs in Hyogo, Miyagi, Fukuoka, Osaka, and Tokyo in March through May cancelled

: runs in Hyogo, Miyagi, Fukuoka, Osaka, and Tokyo in March through May cancelled Durarara!! stage play: all runs scheduled for April and May cancelled

stage play: all runs scheduled for April and May cancelled Sengoku Basara stage play: all runs cancelled

Additionally, the official Twitter account for the stage play for The Rising of the Shield Hero also announced on April 3 that the play was postponed.

The official Twitter account for the Musical "Hakuōki Shinkai" Sōma Kazue-hen musical also announced on April 1 that the play is cancelling all runs.

The official Twitter account for the BEASTARS stage play announced on March 31 that the play is cancelled. Staff are discussing options for a possible postponement instead.