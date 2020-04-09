News
Beastars, Durarara!!, Shield Hero, Haikyu!!, More Stage Plays Cancelled or Postponed
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The official website for the "2.5 Dimension" stage plays has revealed this week that the following plays are delayed or cancelled due to concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus illness:
- Mankai Stage 'A3!' Winter 2020: April 24-May 10 run in Tokyo cancelled
- Aggressive Dance Stage 'Dear Boys': entire April 3-26 run cancelled
- Hyper Projection Engeki Haikyū!! Saikyō no Chōsensha: runs in Hyogo, Miyagi, Fukuoka, Osaka, and Tokyo in March through May cancelled
- Durarara!! stage play: all runs scheduled for April and May cancelled
- Sengoku Basara stage play: all runs cancelled
Additionally, the official Twitter account for the stage play for The Rising of the Shield Hero also announced on April 3 that the play was postponed.
The official Twitter account for the Musical "Hakuōki Shinkai" Sōma Kazue-hen musical also announced on April 1 that the play is cancelling all runs.
The official Twitter account for the BEASTARS stage play announced on March 31 that the play is cancelled. Staff are discussing options for a possible postponement instead.
Sources: J25Musical via Nijimen, The Rising of the Shield Hero stage play's Twitter account, Musical "Hakuōki Shinkai" Sōma Kazue-hen musical's Twitter account, BEASTARS stage play's Twitter account