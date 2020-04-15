A Destructive God Sits Next to Me Manga Ends

Series launched in January 2013, inspired anime in January 2020

Arata Aki 's A Destructive God Sits Next to Me ( Boku no Tonari ni Ankoku Hakaishin ga Imasu. ) manga ended in the May issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Gene magazine on Wednesday. Aki confirmed on Twitter on Wednesday that the 12th compiled book volume will be the series' last, and it will ship on April 27. Aki also posted a special illustration for the manga's end.

The manga follows Seri Koyuki, a high school student who tries to avoid strange people because he knows he will just end up being the the straight man to their antics. Enter Kabuto Hanadori, Koyuki's classmate who has chūnibyō (second-year middle school syndrome) and claims his eyepatch seals his god of destruction alter ego. Everything about Hanadori exudes the need for a straight man to keep him in check, and sure enough Koyuki is drawn in.

Aki launched the manga in the magazine in January 2013.

The 12-episode television anime adaptation of the series premiered on January 11. The series is a Crunchyroll co-production, and the company streamed the series as it aired.