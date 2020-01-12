A Destructive God Sits Next to Me Anime Has 12 Episodes

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Arata Aki 's A Destructive God Sits Next to Me ( Boku no Tonari ni Ankoku Hakaishin ga Imasu. ) manga revealed on Sunday that the anime will have four Blu-ray Disc and DVD volumes with three episodes each, for a total of 12 episodes. All four volumes will bundle audio drama or soundtrack CDs, and the fourth volume will also bundle an eight-page manga by Aki. The first home video volume will ship on March 11, and one volume will ship each subsequent month.

The anime premiered in Japan on Saturday. The series is a Crunchyroll co-production, and the company is streaming the series as it airs.

Atsushi Nigorikawa ( Love Tyrant , Between the Sky and Sea , Anime De Training! Ex ) is directing the anime at EMT Squared . Natsuko Takahashi ( Love Tyrant , My Love Story!! , The Master of Ragnarok & Blesser of Einherjar ) is handling the series composition, Yuki Nakano (key animator for Kan Colle , Nisekoi - False Love ) is designing the characters, and Kanako Hara is composing the music. The vocal duo all at once is performing the opening theme song "Take mo' Chance," and idol unit AŌP is performing the ending theme song "Freedom de Muda ni Muteki!!"

The manga follows Seri Koyuki, a high school student who tries to avoid strange people because he knows he will just end up being the the straight man to their antics. Enter Kabuto Hanadori, Koyuki's classmate who has chūnibyō (second-year middle school syndrome) and claims his eyepatch seals his god of destruction alter ego. Everything about Hanadori exudes the need for a straight man to keep him in check, and sure enough, Koyuki is drawn in.