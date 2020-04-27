Live-Action Something's Wrong With Us Series Reveals More Cast

The official website for NTV 's live-action series adaptation of Natsumi Ando 's Something's Wrong With Us ( Watashi-tachi wa Dōka Shiteiru ) manga revealed new cast members for the series on Monday.

The cast, including the previously announced Minami Hamabe and Ryūsei Yokohama, are as follows: (Top row, left to right in image above)

Yamazaki Ikusaburō as Kaoru Takigawa, a mysterious man who watches over Nao from a distance

Yuri Nakamura as Yuriko Ōkura, Nao's mother, who passed away without clearing her name

Nobuyuki Suzuki as Itsuki Takatsuki, Tsubaki's father, who was murdered under mysterious circumstances 15 years ago

as Itsuki Takatsuki, Tsubaki's father, who was murdered under mysterious circumstances 15 years ago Shiro Sano as Sōjūrō Takatsuki, Tsubaki's grandfather, and the head of the Kōgetsuan

Mahiro Takasugi as Yūsuke Shōjima, a new hire at Nao's job

as Yūsuke Shōjima, a new hire at Nao's job Minami Hamabe as Nao Hanaoka, one of the story's protagonists, and a traditional Japanese sweets baker

as Nao Hanaoka, one of the story's protagonists, and a traditional Japanese sweets baker Ryūsei Yokohama as Tsubaki Takatsuki, one of the story's protagonists, and the owner of a world-class confectionary company

Yukino Kishii as Shiori Nagatani, a well-off girl who broke off her engagement with Tsubaki on the day of their wedding

Kō Maehara as Daigo Abe, an employee at Kōgetsuan

Wada Sōkō as Kōichi Yamaguchi, an employee at Kōgetsuan

Risa Sudō as Yūko Myabe, the proprietor of a small restaurant that Nao and Tsubaki are connected to

Takashi Okabe as Masaru Tomioka, an employee at Kōgetsuan

Taisei Kusano as Ayato Sugita, an employee at Kōgetsuan

(Middle row, left to right in image above)(Bottom row, left to right in image above)

Naoko Komuro and Ryūichi Inomata are directing the series, with scripts by Rin Etou . Yoshiaki Dewa is composing the music. The series will premiere this July.

Kodansha Comics is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Following in her mother's footsteps, Nao became a traditional Japanese sweets maker, and at 21, she's about to take the industry by storm. With unparalleled artistry and a bright attitude, she gets an offer to work at a world-class confectionary company. But when she meets the young, handsome owner, she recognizes his cold stare … It's none other than Tsubaki, her childhood friend and first crush-the same boy who stood over his father's bloodied body 15 years ago, and framed Nao's mother for the murder. As the only witness of that fateful night, Nao is eager to chase down the truth and confirm her suspicions. Since Tsubaki has no clue who she is, she seizes her chance to get close to him, but instead of finding any answers, she begins falling deeper for Tsubaki's allure

Ando launched the manga in Kodansha 's Be-Love magazine in December 2016. Kodansha published the manga's 11th volume last December, and the series has over 2 million copies in print. Kodansha Comics published the first volume in English on March 17.

Kodansha Comics has published Ando's Arisa , Let's Dance a Waltz ( Waltz no Ojikan ), and Kitchen Princess manga in North America. Tokyopop previously published Ando's Zodiac P.I. manga, and Del Rey published her Wild @ Heart manga. Del Rey had also previously published part of Arisa and Kitchen Princess .