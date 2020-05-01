Tiger & Bunny 2 Anime Reveals Character Visual, More Returning Cast

Sequel anime to premiere in 2022

The official Twitter account for Sunrise 's original anime franchise Tiger & Bunny revealed a new character visual on Friday for the Tiger & Bunny 2 sequel (click on image to view at full size).

The Twitter account also revealed more returning cast members. A full list of returning cast members so far includes:

The anime will premiere in 2022, and will tell a new story set after the events of the Tiger & Bunny The Movie -The Rising- anime film.

Mitsuko Kase ( Mobile Suit Gundam 0083: Stardust Memory ) is directing the anime at Bandai Namco Pictures . Masafumi Nishida is returning to handle series composition, and Masakazu Katsura is returning to design the characters.

The original Tiger & Bunny television anime series centers around heroes for hire — super powered beings known as NEXT who wear sponsor logos while fighting crime on live television.

Keiichi Satou ( Karas director, The Big O character/mechanical designer) directed the anime, and Masafumi Nishida (live-action Kaibutsu-kun ) wrote and oversaw the scripts. Manga artist Masakazu Katsura ( Video Girl Ai , DNA² , I''s , Zetman ), a well-known fan of Batman and other superhero comics, created the original character designs.

The 2011 anime series spawned two anime movies: Tiger & Bunny the Movie: The Beginning in 2012 and Tiger & Bunny The Movie -The Rising- in 2014. Viz released the television series, the films, and the tie-in manga in North America.

Ron Howard and Brian Grazer of Imagine Entertainment are producing a live-action Hollywood film adaptation of the anime. All Nippon Entertainment Works CEO Sandy Climan and Bandai Namco Pictures ' Masayuki Ozaki are also producing the film project. Imagine Entertainment President Erica Huggins is overseeing the project. The producers have hired Ellen Shanman as a scriptwriter. The film's studio Global Road Entertainment filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Delaware in September 2018. The filing affects the company's film division, but its sales and television divisions will continue to operate.